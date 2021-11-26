The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Lovesac worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOVE opened at $72.45 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

