The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

