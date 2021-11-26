The Sandbox Price Tops $7.13 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00012993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $6.40 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00300384 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.37 or 0.00621667 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

