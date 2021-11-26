The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

