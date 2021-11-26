The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,439.90

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,439.90 ($18.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 7,135 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £688.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,496.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.90.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

