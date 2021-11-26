The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 331,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $146.29 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.