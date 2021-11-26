TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $29.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.46 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $22.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $97.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.73 million to $98.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.73 million, with estimates ranging from $135.81 million to $165.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

