THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $171.04

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.04 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 176.45 ($2.31), with a volume of 1093393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.90 ($2.39).

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Barclays dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut THG to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 236 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 531.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Insiders bought a total of 79,217 shares of company stock worth $24,934,002 over the last ninety days.

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

