Thomas Gad Sells 50,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

YMAB stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 232,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,995. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $748.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

