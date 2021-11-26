Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TRI opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

