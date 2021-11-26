Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $17,924.45 and $163,305.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

