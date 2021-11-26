Thorstarter Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $29.86 million and $3.14 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00098281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.71 or 0.07485991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,333.31 or 1.00041131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

