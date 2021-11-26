ThreeFold Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $34,730.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

