Thunder Token Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $123.97 million and $58.11 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00222626 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.