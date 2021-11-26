Tiaa Fsb Buys 4,441 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock worth $16,245,151. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $649.31 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 595.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.29 and its 200 day moving average is $592.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

