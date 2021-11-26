Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $319,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

