Tiaa Fsb Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Shares of DG stock opened at $223.43 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

