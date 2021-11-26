Tiaa Fsb Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after buying an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,742,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after buying an additional 552,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $315.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

