Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 232,274 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 53,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 54.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $1,320,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $62.19 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.