Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.