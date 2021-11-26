Tiaa Fsb Purchases 56,152 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,152 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

