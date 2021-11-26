Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST opened at $549.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average of $439.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $550.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

