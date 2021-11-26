Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,655 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after buying an additional 181,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

