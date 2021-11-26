Tiaa Fsb Sells 714 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $294.59 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

