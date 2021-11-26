Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its 200 day moving average is $222.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.