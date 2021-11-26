Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

