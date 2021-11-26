Tierion Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.