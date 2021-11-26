TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $684,829.08 and $5.88 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00912477 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

