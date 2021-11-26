TitanSwap One Day Volume Hits $8.37 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $199.61 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

