TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Argus

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Argus from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

