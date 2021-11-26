Tokenomy (TEN) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $26,151.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TEN is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

