Tokes Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.