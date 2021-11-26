Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TOELY stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

