Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 7,117 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $56,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $222,944.02.

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 295,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,502. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -794.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on USIO. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Usio by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

