Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.64

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.64 and traded as high as C$14.96. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$14.64, with a volume of 87,238 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.64.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.7466086 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

