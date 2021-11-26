Tornado Cash (TORN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.79 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $47.53 or 0.00087281 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $52.28 million and $13.79 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.01 or 0.07504804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,155.31 or 0.99443171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

