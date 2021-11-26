Tornado One Day Trading Volume Reaches $399.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $73.14 or 0.00134307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $438,824.89 and $399.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.