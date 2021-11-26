Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.66

Shares of Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.66 and traded as high as C$21.73. Torstar shares last traded at C$21.57, with a volume of 11,305 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.66.

About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

