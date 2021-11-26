Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.78

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.78 and traded as low as $40.66. Toshiba shares last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 1,235 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

