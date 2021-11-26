TotalEnergies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,858 put options on the company. This is an increase of 311% compared to the typical volume of 1,183 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,100,000 after buying an additional 134,649 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 158,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,645. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

