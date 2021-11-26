TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

TOWN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 125,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TowneBank by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

