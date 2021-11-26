TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of TowneBank worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TOWN stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

