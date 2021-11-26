TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TCON stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $3,039,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

