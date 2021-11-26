Traders Buy Large Volume of Kimco Realty Put Options (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,656 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,328% compared to the typical volume of 466 put options.

KIM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. 183,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,937. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 35.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

