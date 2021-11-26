Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average daily volume of 2,448 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. 39,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,799. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

