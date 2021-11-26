Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.28 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00004971 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $125.48 million and $146.28 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,635.30 or 0.98755917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00624909 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,474,946 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.