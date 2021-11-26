TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Down 9.3%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $559.49 and last traded at $560.81. 50,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 260,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $618.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.65.

The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $640.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $47,099,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

