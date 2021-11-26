TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

