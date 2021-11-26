Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.16

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 169565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $651.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

