TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,568,000 after buying an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

